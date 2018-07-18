Win a spot for two at Diner en Blanc, the 'secret' pop-up picnic

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Stormy Lundy of South Philly and her Diner En Blanc group at the 2017 event.

Diner en Blanc – the annual pop-up picnic that draws thousands of revelers dressed in white to a secret location – returns Aug. 16.

At 5,500 people, it’s on track to be the largest Diner en Blanc event in the country for the second year in a row.

And it’s sold out again.

I can help get you in.

DEB organizers are offering a registration for two people, including dinner for two from Feast Your Eyes, plus the table, chairs, and linens.

This is a sweepstakes, with a short turnaround.

Email me at mklein@philly.com with Diner en Blanc in the subject line. I’ll pick a random entry at 9 a.m. July 19.

In your email, please include your name and your daytime and mobile phone numbers. I’m also not responsible for misdirected emails.

One entry per person, and please do be available the evening of Aug. 16 with a friend or loved one.