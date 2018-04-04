William Street Common has closed

Outdoor restaurants and beer gardens in Philadelphia: A preview of the season

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

William Street Common, the indoor beer garden at 3900 Chestnut St. in University City, has closed after three years.

Avram Hornik and Four Corners Management, who tried to make a statement at its opening with a flat-rate tipping policy, said he wanted to focus on the other aspects of his empire.

FCM runs a slew of entertainment-oriented destinations, including Morgan’s Pier, Concourse Dance Club, and the forthcoming Harper’s Garden on 18th Street, Edwin Social on Spring Garden Street, a Mexican cantina at 23rd and Walnut Streets, and Craft Hall, an ambitious project set up at the former Yards brewery on Delaware Avenue.

