White Dog Cafe in Wayne closed by duct fire

White Dog Cafe’s location on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne will be closed “briefly” after a fire Monday afternoon in the duct work, a spokeswoman said.

Traffic on Lancaster Avenue was shut down for an hour as companies responded to the fire, which was reported about 1:30 p.m. The spokeswoman said the restaurant itself was not damaged and no injuries were reported.

The restaurant was heavily damaged in August 2013 from a kitchen fire. Radnor Township officials said that fire started in a ventilation shaft near the grill. The restaurant reopened about a month later.

The White Dog occupies the ground floor of a two-story complex that also houses offices and other businesses in the 200 block of Lancaster Avenue.