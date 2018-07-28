Waffles & Wedges closing shop; the food trucks to remain

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Trying to strike more balance in their lives, Andrea Capecci and Laura Judy are shutting down Waffles & Wedges, their shop at 1511 Pine St. specializing in Liege waffles and baked potato wedges, after 3½ years. They’re returning to the food-truck world, whence they came.

Last day is Sunday, July 29.

The partners had scaled back the shop’s days to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in March, shortly before the birth of their son. With Capecci caring for him, she said, it made more sense for them to focus on the more flexible hours of the waffle truck as well as their other longtime truck, Pbon’s Fresh Food.

The trucks vend at events and are hired for catering.

They also sell baked waffles and frozen waffle dough balls to homes and restaurants.