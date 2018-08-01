Time returns after Center City flood

Back to basics in the restaurant biz with chef Derek Davis at Libertine

Back to basics in the restaurant biz with chef Derek Davis at Libertine Jul 30

Seattle teriyaki is a thing at Seattle Teriyaki in Center City

Seattle teriyaki is a thing at Seattle Teriyaki in Center City Jul 31

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

The aftermath of the flooding at Sansom and Juniper Streets on the morning of July 3, 2018.

Time, a bar-restaurant at 1315 Sansom St., will reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday, nearly one month after a water main ruptured, sending rushing waters through the neighborhood.

Time’s electrical and refrigeration systems were destroyed.

Executive chef Mackenzie Hilton will offer a limited bar menu for a few days until everything is fully up and running. No draft beer will be available at the outset as the draft lines are still getting fixed.

Time required a new electric panel and new flooring on the first floor.

“There was so much water pouring in, it was insane,” owner Jason Evenchik told The Inquirer on July 3. “I saw it outside the beer walk-in [refrigerator], and I could see kegs floating outside. There had to be a foot of water at that point. By 5 [a.m.], it was nearly 3 feet. By 5:15, it was probably chest-high.”

Opa, a Greek bar-restaurant at 1311 Sansom St., remains closed. Owner George Tsiouris said on Tuesday that he expected to reopen in early September.