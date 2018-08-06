The Farmhouse in Cherry Hill has closed

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

The Farmhouse — set in the sprawling house on Kresson Road in Cherry Hill that was the longtime home of the French destination La Campagne — is closed after 15 months, according to its former chef, Bruce Santino.

Owner Stu Wanicur, an industry veteran who before buying the building decided to get a job waiting tables with Applebee’s to get a better idea of running a restaurant, did not return messages seeking comment.

The restaurant’s last night of service was Aug. 4. Its voicemail said private events booked in August would be accommodated.

Restaurants today operate in a pressure-cooker environment, with keen competition that allows few mistakes. On the plus side for The Farmhouse, its online reviews seemed to be improving.

One important strike against the Farmhouse was the lack of liquor license, essential for a large restaurant that wants to host private events. The Farmhouse operated as a BYOB with wines made available through a partnership with Coda Rossa Winery of Franklinville.

It’s not known how those with gift certificates will be made whole. The restaurant’s email is farmhousech@gmail.com.