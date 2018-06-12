Taqueria Feliz's location in Horsham closes

New format for Feastival, as the chef-arts event turns 9

New format for Feastival, as the chef-arts event turns 9 Jun 12

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

The bar at Taqueria Feliz in Horsham in January 2016.

The Taqueria Feliz location on Horsham Road in Horsham, Montgomery County — never a strong financial performer — closed last week, confirms co-owner Brian Sirhal.

He said he and business partner Tim Spinner wanted to focus on the rest of their restaurants — the Taqueria Feliz locations in Manayunk, La Calaca Feliz in Fairmount, and their flagship, Cantina Feliz in Fort Washington — as well as an expanding catering division.

The Horsham restaurant opened in mid-2015 as Pizzeria Felici, serving Neapolitan pizza. Three months later, Sirhal and Spinner changed the concept to their more familiar Mexican.