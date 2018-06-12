Taqueria Feliz's location in Horsham closes

The Taqueria Feliz location on Horsham Road in Horsham, Montgomery County — never a strong financial performer — closed last week, confirms co-owner Brian Sirhal.
He said he and business partner Tim Spinner wanted to focus on the rest of their restaurants — the Taqueria Feliz locations in Manayunk, La Calaca Feliz in Fairmount, and their flagship, Cantina Feliz in Fort Washington — as well as an expanding catering division.
The Horsham restaurant opened in mid-2015 as Pizzeria Felici, serving Neapolitan pizza. Three months later, Sirhal and Spinner changed the concept to their more familiar Mexican.