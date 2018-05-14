Suburban Restaurant adds a food truck at its brewery

Rather than build out a kitchen at Suburban Brewing Co. in Honey Brook, chef/owner Eric Yost has outfitted a food truck, which is parked there Friday and Saturday nights. Sunday brunch, with breakfast sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, and creamed chipped beef, is planned.
The regular truck menu features snacks from Yost’s flagship restaurant, Suburban Restaurant & Beer Garden in Exton’s Wellington Square, such as fried cheese curds with garlic aioli ($6); pierogies with caramelized onions and sour cream ($7); Breakaway Farm burger with hop cheddar and tomato jam on a brioche bun ($15); fries ($5-$6), and mac and cheese ($8-$12).
The truck also does catering.