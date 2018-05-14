Suburban Restaurant adds a food truck at its brewery

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Suburban to Go is parked at the brewery in Honey Brook Friday and Saturday nights.

Rather than build out a kitchen at Suburban Brewing Co. in Honey Brook, chef/owner Eric Yost has outfitted a food truck, which is parked there Friday and Saturday nights. Sunday brunch, with breakfast sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, and creamed chipped beef, is planned.

The regular truck menu features snacks from Yost’s flagship restaurant, Suburban Restaurant & Beer Garden in Exton’s Wellington Square, such as fried cheese curds with garlic aioli ($6); pierogies with caramelized onions and sour cream ($7); Breakaway Farm burger with hop cheddar and tomato jam on a brioche bun ($15); fries ($5-$6), and mac and cheese ($8-$12).

The truck also does catering.