Starbucks to open a premium store in Fishtown

The building at 1405-21 Frankford Ave., rumored to be the new home of a Starbucks First Reserve store.

A coffee war is about to brew in Fishtown.

I have it on solid (coffee) grounds that sometime this year, Starbucks plans to bring a branch of its new premium store — called Reserve — to the hot neighborhood, which is largely free of chain retailers and restaurants.

Will Moscowitch of MSC Retail confirmed the persistent neighborhood chatter. Starbucks representatives have not responded to two entreaties over the last two weeks to comment on the signed deal.

The site is under construction at 1405-21 Frankford Ave., across the street from City Fitness and Cheu Noodle Bar. The building, once the site of a warehouse and community garden, is developed by Bucks County’s Trinity Realty and will be known as Penn Treaty Residences. It will house 33 apartments and one other ground-floor business in addition to Reserve, which will take 2,500 square feet on the Belgrade Street side of the property. An opening date is not known.

In February, Starbucks announced word that it would roll out 1,000 Reserve locations around the world. These stores, according to the press release, “bring to life the theater of coffee roasting, brewing and packaging for customers.”

The stores, which is prototyped at Starbucks’ Seattle headquarters, are to be designed in an open, marketplace style and include community tables around fireplaces. There’s an open kitchen, as well.

Moscowitch said Starbucks was impressed with the building’s 16-foot ceilings and would open a store that would be “unique to the neighborhood.”

The Reserve store — as it’s only fair to point out — is literally a block north on Frankford from La Colombe’s massive flagship store, which contains similar elements.