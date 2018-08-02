South Philly roast pork and the power of the press

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Few South Philly-style roast pork sandwiches get the care that Vincent Termini Sr. administers at Mr. Joe’s Cafe, his homespun passion project across from the family bakery in South Philly.

Termini starts with pork from the nearby Esposito’s Meats, which he cooks with Chablis, rosemary, and garlic. Termini uses a seeded loaf from Leonardo’s Italian Bakery in Feasterville, which he pops into a panini press. You can get the broccoli rabe and sharp provolone on top, or you can dress the sandwich as you wish.

Combine the juicy pork, the bitter greens, the sharp cheese, and the extra-toasty sesame seeds, and what you have is a sterling take on a Philly classic.

Similar care goes into Mr. Joe’s eggplant parm, for which Termini swears by sweeter Sicilian eggplant.

These dishes, by the way, are informing the menu at Giuseppe’s & Sons, a South Philly-style Italian restaurant opening in September at 1523 Sansom St., next to the hotspot Harp & Crown. Giuseppe’s happens to be a joint production of Harp owner Michael Schulson and the Terminis.

(You cannoli imagine how delicious the desserts will be.)

Roast pork sandwich ($15) at Mr. Joe’s Cafe, 1514 S. Eighth St., 215-334-1414.