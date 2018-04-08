Free açaí bowls at new SoBol in Rittenhouse

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

SoBol, specializing in acai bowls, is new to the Philadelphia market.

SoBol, a New York-rooted açaí-bowl specialist, will open at noon Wednesday in Rittenhouse with a giveaway.

Location is 46 S. 17th St., where a branch of Konditori coffee was set up for a New York minute.

Açaí — say it “ah-sah-EE” — is a nutrient-rich “super fruit” that grows on a palm tree native to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. SoBol also deals in pitaya, also known as “dragon fruit,” which is loaded with antioxidants.

SoBol will hand out free açaí bowls to the first 76 customers in line (that’s 76 as in Sixers), and free bowls will be given to anyone in uniform all day long.

Franchisees Dan Nestor and Mike Quinn went to high school and college together in West Chester, and cofounded NEXClean, a specialty cleaning company.

Nestor and Quinn said they plan to eventually expand in the region. The 17th Street location will be open for walk-in orders only, but will expand to online ordering and third-party delivery services.

Menu includes açaí bowls priced at $5.95 for kids, $8.50 for regular, and $12.95 for super bowls, which can feed two or three adults, and fruit smoothies. Pitaya bowls, made of granola, pitaya purée, and an assortment of mango, kiwi, pineapple, coconut, and a drizzle of honey, are priced at $6.95, $9.50 and $14.95, respectively.

The new SoBol Rittenhouse also includes local products, including coffee from Philly Fair Trade Roasters; Backyard Beans Coffee Company’s Punch in the Face Cold Brew; Nutty Novelties; Lenka Bar granola bars; and RTZN Brands snacks, including Righteous Felon beef jerky; and Mavuno Harvest organic dried fruit.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

