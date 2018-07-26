SoBol to open location in University City

Egging them on in Fishtown | Let's Eat

Acai bowls at the SoBol location in Rittenhouse Square .

Acai-bowl specialist SoBol, which opened its first Philadelphia outpost two months ago on 17th Street near Chestnut, will open its second Philadelphia shop on Aug. 22 at 3737 Spruce St. in University City.

The new location will be double the size.

The acai bowls contain granola, açaí puree, and blueberries, sliced bananas, strawberries, coconut, and honey. Also on the menu are pitaya bowls — made with granola, dragon fruit purée, and mango, kiwi, pineapple, coconut, and honey — and smoothies.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Franchisees Mike Quinn and Dan Nestor founded NEXClean, a cleaning company that services health-care facilities.

