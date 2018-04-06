SkyGarten, city's highest beer garden, to return for last season

SkyGarten — whose perch on the 51st floor of Three Logan Square makes it the city’s highest beer garden — will return April 18 for its final season.
Mickey Rowley and Lisa Byrne of Top of the Tower, the catering company at Three Logan (1717 Arch St.), will operate it. The crew from Brauhaus Schmitz and Whetstone had run it in its two prior seasons.
Hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
They’re setting up a Germanic menu including schweine flügel (yes, pork “wings”), chicken wings, beer-cheese cheesesteaks, Bavarian pretzels from Prop & Teller, three different wursts, fries, and nachos, plus a full bar setup.
To address gripes about the $5 cover charge — which covers security mandated by the building management — note that admission includes a cocktail made with Skyy vodka.
A private club called Forged Iron will take over the space after SkyGarten’s summer season, Rowley said.
Also on the outdoor drinking front, Uptown Beer Garden (1735 JFK Blvd., Courtyard of the BNY Mellon Building) is aiming to open for its fourth season on May 1.
