Six Feet Under near Washington Square is closed for a reboot into Sedition

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Gene LeFevre, a veteran real estate developer whose restaurant projects include Black Sheep and M Restaurant (and the Morris House Hotel), is retooling Six Feet Under, his moody, brick-walled subterranean bar literally six feet below the sidewalk at 727 Walnut St.

It opened late last summer.

“I missed the boat on Washington Square,” he told me. “Washington Square needs a place to have a meal. We were doing great happy hour, but the place cleared out after 7 o’clock.”

Six Feet Under is done.

It will reopen June 21 as a bar-restaurant called Sedition — “we’re right near Independence Hall, site of the greatest feat of sedition in history,” LeFevre said. The shovels on the walls will remain, but the atmosphere will be somewhat brighter.

Though the menus are still being worked, the style will be new American — not “gastropub,” he says. Entree prices will be under $30.

Lunch will resume, with a separate menu. Live jazz will remain Thursday nights and during Sunday brunch.