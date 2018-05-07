Michael Schulson to open steakhouse next to Double Knot May 7

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Restaurateur Michael Schulson, flying high with such hits as Harp & Crown, Independence Beer Garden, and Double Knot, plans to open what he calls a boutique steakhouse on 13th Street, next to Double Knot.

The yet-to-be-named restaurant — which he tells me should open this fall — will replace the Springboard Media storefront at 116 S. 13th. This will give Schulson three contiguous restaurants: Sampan and its Graffiti Bar, Double Knot, and the steakhouse.

The steakhouse will join the stretch of 13th Street in Washington Square West that over the last eight years has morphed into one of Philadelphia’s busiest restaurant rows, joining such places as Barbuzzo, Zavino, Tredici, El Vez, and Lolita.

Schulson would share no further details.

This summer, he and the Termini bakery family expect to open a red-gravy Italian restaurant, Giuseppe & Sons, next to Harp & Crown, on the 1500 block of Sansom Street.