Sbraga to sell hot chicken via Caviar

Chef Kevin Sbraga’s Fat Ham, which closed last year, will be revived — for a day, anyway — in a pop-up deal with food-delivery service Caviar on Tuesday, April 3.
Working from an undisclosed kitchen, Sbraga will make his signature hot chicken, mac and cheese with a Ritz cracker crust, collard greens in pork broth, and candied yams topped with marshmallows and pecans.
The chicken — two drumsticks and two thighs — is priced at $18.
Caviar will open the app to orders at 11 a.m., and service will end when the 250 orders are spoken for.
Full menu: click here.
Sbraga, who may have additional pop-ups planned, will be chef at the Fitler Club, under construction at 2400 Market St.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.