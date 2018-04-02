Sbraga to sell hot chicken via Caviar

Pizzeria Beddia prepares its final* pies, as lines form six hours before doors open

Pizzeria Beddia prepares its final* pies, as lines form six hours before doors open Mar 30

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Chef Kevin Sbraga’s Fat Ham, which closed last year, will be revived — for a day, anyway — in a pop-up deal with food-delivery service Caviar on Tuesday, April 3.

Working from an undisclosed kitchen, Sbraga will make his signature hot chicken, mac and cheese with a Ritz cracker crust, collard greens in pork broth, and candied yams topped with marshmallows and pecans.

The chicken — two drumsticks and two thighs — is priced at $18.

Caviar will open the app to orders at 11 a.m., and service will end when the 250 orders are spoken for.

Full menu: click here.

Sbraga, who may have additional pop-ups planned, will be chef at the Fitler Club, under construction at 2400 Market St.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.