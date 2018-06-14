Real Food Eatery opens on Market St.

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Real Food Eatery, the fast-casual bowl/platter specialist that started two years ago on 16th Street just south of Locust, has opened a second location — just a few blocks away at 1700 Market St., next to a Cosi.

This location is open weekdays only and also offers breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast menu includes a base (three eggs, yogurt, oatmeal). The lunch/dinner menu, served from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., is built around platters and sides. This smaller Market Street location is more of an assembly line; cooks don’t grill proteins to order, as they do on 16th Street.

Real Food Eatery was devised by Camden Catholic High classmates Mike Mangold and John Colasante, who met up one night about a decade after graduation. Colasante was working at a legal-technology company, while Mangold had created a landscaping business. The conversation turned to health and nutrition, and finding tasty, healthful food.

As they began hanging out more, Mangold began adapting Colasante’s philosophy: “The path to good health is better-tasting food.” Mangold dropped 30 pounds, and the two decided to go into the restaurant business together.

They have a third location — at 4040 City Ave. in Wynnefield, across from Bala Cynwyd — teed up for September.