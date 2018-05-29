Questlove to appear at opening of Fish Tank, a beer garden at Fillmore

Questlove to appear at opening of Fish Tank, a beer garden at Fillmore May 29

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

The city’s beer garden crop keeps growing.

A collaboration among Fillmore Philadelphia, Punch Line Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Distilling — all of whom share a complex off Delaware Avenue in Fishtown — will yield a weekend-only beer garden called Fish Tank next to the Fillmore (23 E. Allen St.).

Not that the immediate vicinity suffers a dearth of such venues: It’s across from the outdoor seating at the new Goose Island Brewing Co.

Opening is Saturday, June 2 and it will run through Labor Day weekend with DJs on Saturday and Sunday nights, including a special grand opening sundae party with Questlove on Sunday, June 3.

Fish Tank will offer canned beer, frozen drinks, and cocktails made with booze from Philadelphia Distilling. “Fish Food” includes mini falafels, fried pickles, mozzarella moons, and Frito pie.

Hours will be 7 p.m. till midnight Saturday and 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Picnic table seating and yard games are available, and there is room for leashed dogs, too.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Music Forward Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating leadership skills for youth in underserved communities using music as the bridge to success.