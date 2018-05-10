Porch & Proper aims to bring romance to Collingswood

'Fine-dining' Palace of Indian on way to East Passyunk

Porch & Proper is being built at 619 Collings Ave. in Collingswood, the former Indeblue.

All their careers, Jason and Casey Simkins have been saving to open their own restaurant.

Now, they plan to spend.

The couple, who met at Continental Mid-town while working for Starr Restaurants, are planning Porch & Proper, what they bill as a romantic BYOB serving “first-rate, honest, and compelling food,” at 619 Collings Ave. in Collingswood — whose restaurant scene is positively legit with the top-rated destinations Zeppoli, across the street, and Hearthside, two minutes away on Haddon Avenue.

Much work will be done to the building, the former Indeblue, including a revamp of the signature porch, which will be a focal point.

Jason Simkins, 36, on the opening management team at Parc, last was general manager of Buddakan. Casey, 38, worked for Starr for 10 years and is now in catering sales for Kimpton Hotels.

They’ve brought on chef Ryan McQuillan, a former executive chef at Talula’s Table in Kennett Square and Mercato in Center City, to execute what Jason calls “an approachable but very chef-driven, globally inspired American menu,” and Hillary O’Carroll of Chestnut Hill’s Isabella Sparrow, whose aesthetic might be described as “European rustic,” to design.

It will be open for dinner plus Sunday brunch.

They’re hoping for a July opening.