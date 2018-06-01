Poke dokey: PokeSpot joins the chain parade in Rittenhouse

Distrito in Moorestown to close as sale of Garces restaurants to go forward

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Poke bowl – assorted fish, rice, and toppings – from PokeSpot, new at 1804 Chestnut St.

Poke — the Hawaiian-style bowls of fish, rice, and toppings (say it “POH-keh”) — has become a thing in town, what with Poke Bowl in Northern Liberties, Oishii in Chinatown, Red Poke Express in Queen Village, and the genuine Poi Dog in Rittenhouse. There’s even a poke shop in Ardmore.

New to you is The PokéSpot, a small, NYC-based operation that grand-opens Friday, June 1 at 1804 Chestnut St. (Bowls are BOGO for the grand opening Friday, June 1.)

PokeSpot’s shtick is extreme variety. Line up cafeteria-style and pick two proteins ($11.50) or three ($13.99), such as salmon, tuna, chicken, tofu, which you place on a base (rice, zucchini noodles, salad, cauliflower rice). Sauce and unlimited toppings follow (mango, cucumber, edamame, kale, pickled ginger, etc.)

(In theory, poke can be a light, healthful meal. The toppings and sauces, though…)

The shop opens at 11 a.m.; closing is expected to be about 9 p.m.

Josh Weiss of MSC Retail, who represented both the landlord and tenant in the leasing, said the entrepreneurs already have locations in New York and Atlanta and wanted to capitalize on the draw of salad specialist Sweetgreen, across the street.

This is a fine opportunity to tell you about four more chains that soon expect to join the Rittenhouse circuit, already home to such brands as Honeygrow, Chipotle, and Five Guys.

Hummus Republic, also a Mediterranean fast-casual, is setting up to open soon at 115 S. 18th St.

CAVA, a Mediterranean fast-casual, is going into 1713 Chestnut St., next to a forthcoming Paris Baguette location.

On the sitdown side (and probably opening closer to fall) is Inchin’s Bamboo Garden, bringing Indo-Chinese fusion cooking to 1726 Chestnut St.