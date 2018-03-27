Pizzeria Beddia's last call (for now) is Saturday

Curiosity Doughnuts and the quest for perfection

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Joe Beddia tends to the oven at Pizzeria Beddia, 115 E. Girard Ave.

Saturday, March 31 will be the last day for Pizzeria Beddia at 115 E. Girard Ave. in Fishtown, as Joe Beddia shuts down at the end of his five-year lease.

Beddia, whose 40-pie-a-night, four-day-a-week schedule guarantees long lines, plans to open a larger pizzeria nearby; it will seat 100 people, opposed to the current zero.

The new parlor won’t open until the end of 2018 at the earliest, he told me.

Two bits of info: The new Beddia location will be on the 1300 block of North Front Street, between Front Street Cafe and Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, and Beddia’s current location will be converted into a slice shop, run by new owners.

Pizzeria Beddia was a thing almost from its opening, and then in 2015, Bon Appetit named it the best pizzeria in America.

Inquirer critic Craig LaBan assessed it: “Pizzeria Beddia’s not just hot, it lives up to the hype.”

