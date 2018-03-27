food

The Insider

Pizzeria Beddia's last call (for now) is Saturday

beddia-27032018-0001
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Joe Beddia tends to the oven at Pizzeria Beddia, 115 E. Girard Ave.
by , Staff Writer @phillyinsider | mklein@philly.com
Close icon

Michael Klein

Staff Writer

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.” 

More by Michael Klein

More from Michael Klein Arrow icon

Saturday, March 31 will be the last day for Pizzeria Beddia at 115 E. Girard Ave. in Fishtown, as Joe Beddia shuts down at the end of his five-year lease.

Camera icon MICHAEL BRYANT
Pizza master Joe Beddia works the dough, stretching it into a round shape.

Beddia, whose 40-pie-a-night, four-day-a-week schedule guarantees long lines, plans to open a larger pizzeria nearby; it will seat 100 people, opposed to the current zero.

The new parlor won’t open until the end of 2018 at the earliest, he told me.

Two bits of info: The new Beddia location will be on the 1300 block of North Front Street, between Front Street Cafe and Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, and Beddia’s current location will be converted into a slice shop, run by new owners.

Pizzeria Beddia was a thing almost from its opening, and then in 2015, Bon Appetit named it the best pizzeria in America.

Inquirer critic Craig LaBan assessed it: “Pizzeria Beddia’s not just hot, it lives up to the hype.”

More Coverage

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments