Pizza (that's the name) to replace Pizzeria Beddia in Fishtown

A sample specialty pizza from Pizza, 15 E. Girard Ave. in Fishtown, whose toppings include ramps, oyster mushrooms, and roasted onions.

Ryan Ellis and Kevin Schofield — alums of Clarkville in West Philadelphia — are the guys behind the pizza-by-the-slice shop that will replace the landmark Pizzeria Beddia, at Girard Avenue and Shackamaxon Street in Fishtown.

They’re calling it … drum roll … Pizza. (Keeps things simple, all right.)

Here’s what you need to know:

Target for opening is May 2. Ellis, who will manage, said they’ll do three varieties a day: a plain cheese; a specialty pizza; and a “grandma” pizza that is a dairy-free, Philly-style tomato pie, about an inch thick and baked in 18×24 blue-steel pans.

For a pop-up Tuesday that they advertised on Instagram, Schofield turned out a rich pie topped with heavy cream and roasted onions and then topped with more roasted onions, ramps, oyster mushrooms, and dry and fresh mozzarella.

Prices will be about $3 to $6 a slice. Can you order a pie? “No,” Ellis said. But you could order eight slices? I asked cheesily. “Of course you can,” he said. “But we’re setting this up for slices.”

There will be no phone and delivery, and all they’ll sell besides pizza will be cans and bottled drinks.

Ellis said he became impressed with Schofield’s talents as an unsung pizzialo while they worked together. “Kevin is a true master of the craft,” Ellis said.

Hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

As I previously reported, Joe Beddia is aiming at fall 2018 for his new, larger. liquor-licensed location of Pizzeria Beddia, on Lee Street near Front Street.