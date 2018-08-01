Pineville Tavern, the Bucks landmark, opens a location near Fishtown

Pineville Tavern Fishtown (2448 E. Huntingdon St., at Gaul) fills the corner space just off Aramingo Avenue that last housed Yesterday’s Tavern.
The Abruzzeses gutted the space, hiring noted architect/restaurateur Jim Hamilton of Lambertville to replicate a 1920s-era neighborhood bar.
It was the last project of Hamilton, who died in February.
Though the name says Fishtown, locals may quibble with that designation — it’s more accurately Kensington or Port Richmond.
Some nifty features from local artists include Illia Barger’s 12-by-6-foot interpretation of Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss along the staircase wall and Vanessa Fenton’s artfully cut-away tin ceiling panels.
The second floor features a raw bar and Steinway concert grand piano surrounded by banquet seating, bronzed mirror, and upholstered velour walls.
The piano is on loan from Frederick “Babe” Koslowski, who owned the long-ago Babe’s Steakhouse nearby.
The Abruzzeses’ menu includes a “greatest hits” of their Pineville menu, including ravioli, “Bawlmer” crab cakes, fried chicken, BBQ ribs, and the so-called Million Dollar Bacon Burger.
It’s open seven days a week, for dinner Monday through Friday, Saturday lunch, and Sunday dinners beginning early on Sunday afternoons.