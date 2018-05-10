'Fine-dining' Palace of Indian on way to East Passyunk

East Passyunk’s restaurant district has all manner of options — plenty of French, Mexican, and pizza, a Jewish-influenced dim-sum house, bars bars bars, a Filipino BYOB, a Malaysian BYOB, and even a British pie shop.
But no Indian restaurant.
That situation is expected to be remedied in mid-June with the opening of Palace of Indian at 1533 S. 11th St. It’s the former Gennaro’s pizzeria, next to Perla, across from the Singing Fountain.
Owner Riaz Morshed, who has a restaurant of the same name in Dallas, Luzerne County, says it will be a fine-dining Indian themer that also will offer takeout, delivery, and catering.