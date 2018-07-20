King Bee Jerry Lee last of a breed in radio

King Bee Jerry Lee last of a breed in radio Jul 20

Beer and water, ordered by text to your seat at Citizens Bank Park

Beer and water, ordered by text to your seat at Citizens Bank Park Jul 20

Dinosaur egg: It's what's for breakfast at Over Easy Breakfast Club

Dinosaur egg: It's what's for breakfast at Over Easy Breakfast Club Jul 20

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

The Fishtown scene has picked up a new brunch option three days a week.

Over Easy Breakfast Club, which has been in the works in Fishtown for almost a year, is in soft-opening mode at 2302 E. Norris St., where it’s replaced Ida Mae Bruncherie.

It’s a few blocks from Tierce, the bruncherie from the Helm team that opened nearby last fall, and aether, the seafood bistro coming to Frankford Avenue in September from the team behind Mistral and Elements.

Over Easy’s operators, chef Erik Ostman and his wife, Angelica, have brightened up the storefront, adding yellows and geometric-pattern tiles reminiscent of Girard on Girard, a recently defunct bruncherie.

Erik Ostman, whose cooking career has taken him to the vaunted French Laundry in Napa, Calif., works the stove in the front room, where there is seating at the counter. The back room, where marble and wooden tables sit beneath plants mounted in white baskets near the ceiling, is roomier.

Signature dish is the dinosaur egg — a whole avocado whose pit has been replaced by a poached egg. The avocado is then wrapped in bacon and deep-fried; it’s served with arugula and toast. Slice it open and the egg runs into the yolk and avocado for a glorious mess you’ll want to scoop up with the toast. It’s priced on the menu at $16, but the restaurant’s computer system charged me $17 on Friday.

Menu includes eggs any style with toast, home fries, or salad ($8, while duck eggs are a $4 supplement); French toast ($10); biscuits and gravy with home fries ($10); crab melt with home fries, french fries, or salad ($17); burger with blue cheese, caramelized onions, and bacon on a milk bun ($14); and a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich ($12).

Among Ostman’s sources are Primal Supply Meats, Rival Bros. Coffee, Lost Bread Co., and Riverwards Produce.

BYOB is allowed — a maximum of two bottles or one six-pack of beer per table, and if you don’t spend $15 per person — the menu advises — a $15 corkage fee will be applied.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday; the phone number is 805-403-1404.