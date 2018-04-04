Outdoor restaurants and beer gardens in Philadelphia: A preview of the season

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Philadelphia’s outdoor dining/drinking destinations are filling in their calendars. Here is a sampling of what’s in store.

Morgan’s Pier (4 p.m. April 19): The backyard beer garden along the Delaware north of the Ben Franklin Bridge has Adam Lazarick as chef in residence this season.

Independence Beer Garden (April 20): The beer garden in the shadow of the Liberty Bell Pavilion (Sixth Street just south of Market) opens April 20-22, and then on April 26 will return for seven-day operation. New this year is AstroTurf (and new games) in the back, plus a “for the table” menu of barbecue. See menu here.

Parks on Tap (April 25-Sept: 30): The traveling community beer garden created by Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation in partnership with FCM Hospitality will be back for a third season, the longest to date, running for 23 weeks. It will start at the Azalea Garden at noon April 25, traveling to a different Philadelphia park on a Wednesday and stay through Sunday, offering a barbecue-inspired menu with rotating seasonal food and beer specials in a family-friendly setting. All Parks on Tap locations will include seating and tables, games, restrooms, and a menu of hot food, salads, and snacks. Parks on Tap will visit seven parks for the first time this year: Lovett Park (Mt. Airy), Campbell Square (Port Richmond/Kensington), Fernhill Park (Germantown), Glendinning Rock Garden (Kelly Drive, East Fairmount Park), Pastorius Park (Chestnut Hill), Dickinson Square (Pennsport, South Philadelphia) and Pleasant Hill Park (Delaware River, Far Northeast Philly). See parksontap.com for itinerary.

PHS Pop Up Gardens at South Street and University City (officially May 3, but soft openings on April 26): The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society revives its two gardens. The South Street version, on the 1400 block of South Street (near 15th), will feature food, drinks, and events from Royal Tavern. The one at uCity Square, 36th and Filbert Streets, is operated by the Jose Pistola’s Group. New this year is a covered seating area.

Stay tuned for additional pop-ups and seasonal operations.

