One to go: Antique diner to move to Wayne Junction

Developer Ken Weinstein, who nearly two decades ago moved an antique diner into Mount Airy and set up Trolley Car Diner, plans to move a mothballed diner into a site near SEPTA’s Wayne Junction train station.
Wayne Junction Diner — as it will be called — will be trucked to a lot at 133 Berkley St. in Germantown, which was a blighted factory that the city razed about five years ago. There, workers will add restrooms and a kitchen.
It is expected to open in early 2019 next to a collection of new businesses including Attic Brewing Co. and Deke’s BBQ. Weinstein is renovating eight properties in the area, including offices and 32 apartments.
The 1950 Mountain View diner, which measures 50 by 17 feet, operated in Connecticut, originally as Egan’s Diner in Waterbury and later as Mickey’s Windham Diner in Willimantic.
A history provided by Weinstein said it its later years, the diner was connected to Jonathan’s Cafe, a college-oriented nightclub, until it was detached in August 2016, moved, and put up for sale. (The Trolley Car happens to be a 1952 Mountain View.)
Weinstein also is developing a 200-seat restaurant called Trolley Car Station at 40th Street and Baltimore Avenue, which he hopes to open in late July.