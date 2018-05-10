North Shore: Northeast Philly to hit North Wildwood with a 'beach bum' bar

Let's Eat: We're out there. Cheers May 9

Casey’s on Third in North Wildwood will become North Shore Bar & Kitchen.

The Northeast Philly-North Wildwood connection is powerful, says chef Kris Serviss, a son of Winchester Park.

Serviss and friend Steve Godfrey, who grew up in Mayfair and run Northeast Sandwich Co. in Rhawnhurst, heard that lifelong pal Ryan Fitzpatrick had bought Shore hangout Casey’s on Third (Third and New York Avenue).

Instant deal.

With Godfrey as general manager and Serviss as chef (shuttling between North Wildwood and Bleigh Avenue), Fitzpatrick will own it as North Shore Bar & Kitchen.

It’s closed right now, pending rebranding and modifications. It’s due to open to the the public for Memorial Day weekend after some openings starting May 20.

Fitzpatrick, a banker, says he had worked with the Casey family — which had owned the bar for 12 years — in a professional capacity, growing to admire them not only for the financials but for how they ran the place.

That said, Fitzpatrick says they will steer things away from the Irish theme into a “beach bum” vibe — “a fun place to kick back, come in for happy hour, and watch a game.”

Brunch will be served Friday to Sunday.

Serviss’ menu is reminiscent of his work at Blue Duck, including tots slathered with creamed chipped beef and chives, short ribs, and chicken fra diavlo. There’s a kids menu, too.

Cocktail menu includes mimosas, bro-mosas, and a heavy dose of margaritas.