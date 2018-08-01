Moving on up: Helm Rittenhouse opening in Center City

Moving on up: Helm Rittenhouse opening in Center City Aug 2

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Kevin D’Egidio and Michael Griffiths have moved their Pennsport BYOB, South Helm, into the second-floor space at 1901 Chestnut St. that last housed Aldine, which closed in April over tax issues.

As Helm Rittenhouse, the American restaurant picked up not only a larger dining room (and a 21-step climb from street level), but a liquor license and a bar serving five red wines, five whites, two sparkling, and two roses, plus five draft beers and a half-dozen cocktails.

A low wall now bisects the room, creating a true bar area.

Jon Adair, chef at South Helm, runs this kitchen. Menu is a grazer’s delight of seasonal small plates ($6 to $15), including a squash salad with squid and fava bean; yellow wax beans, peaches, and clover; fennel with chorizo and tarragon; broccoli rabe with pork belly and pine nuts; and leeks with goat yogurt and radicchio.

It’s open at 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Bar will stay open late.

South Helm at Front and Morris Streets — a Craig LaBan two-beller — closed July 21.

D’Edigio and Griffiths — who met at Lacroix in the Rittenhouse — burst onto the scene in 2015 with Helm, on Fifth Street in Kensington, which they started with $10,000 in their pockets.

D’Egidio started cooking at the old Tangerine, followed by Lacroix at the Rittenhouse, Will, and Stateside. Griffiths also worked at Ela, Rittenhouse Tavern, and Fork.

Last fall, they also opened Tierce, a breakfast-and-luncher in Fishtown.