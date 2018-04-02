Morgan's Pier names Adam Lazarick chef for 2018

The operators of Morgan’s Pier, who bill it as a backyard beer garden along the Delaware River waterfront just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge, typically put plenty of thought into their choice of chef-in-residence for the season.
Usually culled from the ranks of upmarket restaurants, these chefs get a chance to design and execute summer-cookout menus. In years past, such names as George Sabatino, Nick Elmi, and Jim Burke have run the show.
This year — launching April 19 — Adam Lazarick is in the barrel. Lazarick, who has been working for the last year with Four Corners Management on the Craft Hall Pop-Up and Parks on Tap, is the barrel. Lazarick — whose resume includes chef de cuisine at Ela, executive chef at Stateside, and executive sous chef at Lacroix at the Rittenhouse — will team with baker Alex Bois of Lost Bread Co., a FCM affiliate.
This means that Bois’ Fatbread pizzas will return.
Lazarick’s menu, not quite final, will include a roast pork sandwich with Provolone, long-hot relish and Lost Bread Co.’s seeded roll, as well as sour cream-and-onion dip served with potato chips.
