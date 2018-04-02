Morgan's Pier names Adam Lazarick chef for 2018

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

The operators of Morgan’s Pier, who bill it as a backyard beer garden along the Delaware River waterfront just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge, typically put plenty of thought into their choice of chef-in-residence for the season.

Usually culled from the ranks of upmarket restaurants, these chefs get a chance to design and execute summer-cookout menus. In years past, such names as George Sabatino, Nick Elmi, and Jim Burke have run the show.

This year — launching April 19 — Adam Lazarick is in the barrel. Lazarick, who has been working for the last year with Four Corners Management on the Craft Hall Pop-Up and Parks on Tap, is the barrel. Lazarick — whose resume includes chef de cuisine at Ela, executive chef at Stateside, and executive sous chef at Lacroix at the Rittenhouse — will team with baker Alex Bois of Lost Bread Co., a FCM affiliate.

This means that Bois’ Fatbread pizzas will return.

Lazarick’s menu, not quite final, will include a roast pork sandwich with Provolone, long-hot relish and Lost Bread Co.’s seeded roll, as well as sour cream-and-onion dip served with potato chips.

