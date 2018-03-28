More roof-deck bars are on the way

Philly has been ever-so-gradually moving up, in terms of rooftop experiences.

Seasonally, anyway, we have Bok Bar in South Philly, Assembly Bar at the Logan on the Parkway, Stratus Rooftop Lounge in Old City, among others.

At least two more are in the hopper. Restaurant Attico, opening late April in the brand-new Cambria Hotel (219 S. Broad St.), will include views from its setting above the 14th floor. Most seating will be inside, though a substantial portion of the restaurant will be on deck. Chef Tony Sindaco plans a contemporary American-Mediterranean menu.

We’ll have to wait till September 2019 for the second one. It will be perched atop the forthcoming 11-story Pod Philly hotel, due to begin arising soon at 19th and Ludlow Streets. As my colleague Jacob Adelman described, the property will include a ground-floor coffee shop and a roof deck, with retractable canopy, run by restaurateurs Greg Root and Nick Kennedy, behind Fishtown’s Root and Suraya restaurants.

Root said the name is TBA but added that the look and feel would be fun and exciting.

