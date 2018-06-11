Michael Schulson to open a Rittenhouse restaurant next to Parc

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Orange sign denotes a future restaurant on the 1700 block of Locust Street owned by Michael Schulson. Parc is to the left, with Rittenhouse Square in background.

Chef-restaurateur Michael Schulson, who has been on a tear lately with growth, is behind an orange liquor-license placard that went up last week on the 1700 block of Locust Street, next to the rear of Stephen Starr’s Parc.

Schulson acknowledged that he would develop the 2,000-square-foot space, which is small by Rittenhouse standards. He said he was not yet sure of the concept but hoped to be open by the end of the year.

Schulson owns Izakaya at the Borgata in Atlantic City, as well as Sampan and its Graffiti Bar, Double Knot, Independence Beer Garden, and Harp & Crown. With chef Jeff Michaud, he also owns Osteria.

He said Giuseppe & Sons, the Italian restaurant next to Harp & Crown on the 1500 block of Sansom Streets, was due to open in August. He also has designs for a steakhouse to open later this year next to Double Knot, on 13th Street near Sansom.