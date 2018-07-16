Chef Matthew Kenney to open restaurant in Philadelphia, and here's where it will be

Vegan chef/author Matthew Kenney’s office tells me that he has signed a lease for a Philadelphia restaurant.
Put down your forks, folks.
The target date is fall 2019, and the location will need an appointment with a wrecking ball and a new building erected in its place.
It’s at 2146 Catharine St. on the corner of 22nd Street, across from Ultimo Coffee in Southwest Center City. The building now sports a huge “Philly the Bern” mural painted during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Kenney’s rep says the company has not zeroed in on a concept, though the vegan pizzeria Double Zero is on the table and has its own Philly-centric website.
Kenney’s restaurant collection includes more than a dozen spots in a variety of genres, including Japanese (Arata) and Mexican (Bar Verde).
Double Zero, whose flagship is in New York’s East Village, uses a wood-burning oven and serves small plates featuring tree-nut cheeses, plant-based desserts, and organic and sustainable wines from Europe.