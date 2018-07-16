Chef Matthew Kenney to open restaurant in Philadelphia, and here's where it will be

Boxcar Beer Garden sets up next to new Rail Park

Boxcar Beer Garden sets up next to new Rail Park Jul 10

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Building at 2146 Catharine St., shown in 2016, will come down under plans to open a mixed-use building including a restaurant.

Vegan chef/author Matthew Kenney’s office tells me that he has signed a lease for a Philadelphia restaurant.

Put down your forks, folks.

The target date is fall 2019, and the location will need an appointment with a wrecking ball and a new building erected in its place.

It’s at 2146 Catharine St. on the corner of 22nd Street, across from Ultimo Coffee in Southwest Center City. The building now sports a huge “Philly the Bern” mural painted during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Kenney’s rep says the company has not zeroed in on a concept, though the vegan pizzeria Double Zero is on the table and has its own Philly-centric website.

Kenney’s restaurant collection includes more than a dozen spots in a variety of genres, including Japanese (Arata) and Mexican (Bar Verde).

Double Zero, whose flagship is in New York’s East Village, uses a wood-burning oven and serves small plates featuring tree-nut cheeses, plant-based desserts, and organic and sustainable wines from Europe.