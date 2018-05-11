Main & Vine, with a California twist, sets its opening in Villanova May 11

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Main & Vine (789 E. Lancaster Ave., Villanova, 484-380-3688) — saying it will take a “fresh-from-the-vine approach” in its Northern California culinary style — has set its opening for Wednesday, May 16 at 4 p.m.

The restaurant is taking the space that started exactly 10 years ago as the short-lived marketplace Maia and later segued into Mixx and Avenue Kitchen.

Partners Jay Stevens and Kim Strengari brought in Gacek Design Group to execute an open floor plan that starts at the front window with sliding doors. There’s a dramatic 26-seat bar with two additional lounge sections where full dining will be available, as well as a 12-person seated pizza bar where the Napa-style sourdough pizzas will be produced and a private-dining space that holds 40.

Stevens, most recently at Morton’s in King of Prussia, was behind the development of Dettera in Ambler and the Freight House in Doylestown and also spent time with Starr Restaurants in Philadelphia and David Burke restaurants in the New York City area. He’ll run the day to day, while Strengari will focus on community involvement for the restaurant, as well as private dining. Her role within the Conshy Girls Restaurant Group will not change.

To define “Northern California” on chef Charles Vogt’s menu, think of French, Italian, Latin, and Asian influences. The sourdough pizzas are part of their late-night offerings, as the bistro and bar expects to serve till midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends.

Entree prices are mostly in the $20s and daily specials are offered: cioppino on Monday, fried chicken on Tuesday, smoked barbecue short ribs on Wednesday, whole branzino “tacos” on Thursday, skate wing Milanese on Friday, herb-roasted prime rib on Saturday, and Sunday gravy on Sunday.

Wine list is all Californians, as are all but a few of the draft and bottle/can beers.

Vogt, 28, a graduate of the Academy of Culinary Arts in Mays Landing, N.J., worked previously at the Water Club at Borgata in Atlantic City, and the D.C. area’s Mussel Bar & Grille and Brasserie Beck.

It will begin with dinner before adding lunch and weekend brunch.