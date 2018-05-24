The Lucy, a catering venue, snags Broad St. corner

Let's Eat: Sea what Greg Vernick is up to

Vernick Fish will open at Four Seasons at Comcast tower

The former Perch Pub and Varalli restaurant on the northeast corner of Broad and Locust Streets, as it appeared in August 2017.

A new building at Broad and Locust Streets on the site that for decades housed restaurants such as Perch Pub and Upstares at Varalli will become a catering venue called The Lucy.

Caterers Joe and Andrea Volpe, who have been on an expansion tear in the last decade with venues such as Cescaphe Ballroom, Tendenza, Vie, the Downtown Club, and the Curtis Center, are behind it.

The Lucy spread over 17,000 square feet with a grand ballroom that can accommodate 800 people for cocktails and 325 for sit-down with dancing and a mezzanine.

It joins a spate of new construction on the east side of Broad Street. Next door are the Cambria Hotel, its soon-to-open Attico rooftop lounge, and the ground-floor Del Frisco’s Grille, opening this fall.

The Lucy is starting its bookings for November. Jacob Cooper and Brittany Goldberg handled the transaction for MSC Retail.