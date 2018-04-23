Love City Brewing Co. opens in Callowhill

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

The taps are flowing at Love City Brewing Co., which opened in a former rail-parts plant at 1023 Hamilton St., behind Union Transfer.

Kevin and Melissa Walter, who sell their beer to such bars as Strangelove’s and Johnny Brenda’s, offer seven varieties on tap initially in their vast tasting room, whose old-time jukebox (a Seeburg Select-o-matic with genuine 45s) and dartboard are nifty touches.

Visiting food trucks that roll right in through the rear garage doors supplement a snack menu.

Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday to Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

The neighborhood, hinged off the Spring Arts Building at 990 Spring Garden St. and beside the future Viaduct Rail Park, will pop midsummer with Edwin Social, an outdoor Mediterranean restaurant, at 1033 Spring Garden St., and, in the fall, a branch of the Lucky Well, a barbecue specialist based in Ambler, at the 990 building next to Roy-Pitz Barrel House.

Counting Roy-Pitz, around the corner, and the new Yards Brewing tasting room at Fifth and Spring Garden Streets, the neighborhood has the makings of a solid beer crawl.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.