Louie Louie, an American bistro, opens in University City

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Fearless Restaurants, whose collection includes the White Dog Cafes, is adding to its University City holdings with Louie Louie Bistro & Bar (3611 Walnut St.), opening July 9 for dinner, happy hour, and late night. Weekday lunch will be added July 10.

The look and feel might be described as French-ish American, with a menu influenced by European cafes. Culinary director Clark Gilbert describes it as cuisine grand-mere — that is, comfort food. Menu includes caramelized onion tart, tuna Nicoise tartine, and mussels and Frites white wine, tomato, garlic, fine herbs, and spicy aioli.

Here is the dinner menu.

Here is the lunch menu.

Here is the brunch menu.

Katie Rohrer and Rohe Creative — who beautifully gussied up the landmark White Dog two blocks away last winter — set it up with an eye to Art Nouveau: reclaimed subway tiles, black and white marble stones as flooring and wainscoting, and blue and buttery leathers, fabrics, and patterns.

A large, 15-seat bar and lounge spills into the lobby the Inn at Penn. There’s also a 50-seat, all-weather front patio on Walnut Street that integrates with the interior.

