Louie Louie, an American bistro, opens in University City

Fearless Restaurants, whose collection includes the White Dog Cafes, is adding to its University City holdings with Louie Louie Bistro & Bar (3611 Walnut St.), opening July 9 for dinner, happy hour, and late night. Weekday lunch will be added July 10.
The look and feel might be described as French-ish American, with a menu influenced by European cafes. Culinary director Clark Gilbert describes it as cuisine grand-mere — that is, comfort food. Menu includes caramelized onion tart, tuna Nicoise tartine, and mussels and Frites white wine, tomato, garlic, fine herbs, and spicy aioli.
Katie Rohrer and Rohe Creative — who beautifully gussied up the landmark White Dog two blocks away last winter — set it up with an eye to Art Nouveau: reclaimed subway tiles, black and white marble stones as flooring and wainscoting, and blue and buttery leathers, fabrics, and patterns.
A large, 15-seat bar and lounge spills into the lobby the Inn at Penn. There’s also a 50-seat, all-weather front patio on Walnut Street that integrates with the interior.