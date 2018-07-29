Loco Pez opens its taco bar in West Philly

Way back in April 2016, Loco Pez owner Joe Beckham signed up for a restaurant space at 47th Street and Baltimore Avenue, in the Montrose apartment building in the Cedar Park section of West Philadelphia.
After every sort of delay possible, the L.A.-style taco bar opened over the weekend.
It’s pretty much a copy of the original Loco Pez in Fishtown — a cash-only establishment serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, Mexican and local beers, 25-plus tequilas, and tequila cocktails.
Early hours are 5 p.m. till 1 a.m. (kitchen till midnight), with brunch, lunch, and takeout on the way.
A third Loco Pez is in the works, at 20th and Bainbridge Streets, where a second story is being added to the former Robert’s Twi-Light Lounge. That one is up for “the fall — hopefully,” Beckham said.
In other West Philly taco news: Honest Tom’s Plant-Based Taco Shop — a veganization of Honest Tom’s — has opened at 261 S. 44th St.