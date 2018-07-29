Loco Pez opens its taco bar in West Philly

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Way back in April 2016, Loco Pez owner Joe Beckham signed up for a restaurant space at 47th Street and Baltimore Avenue, in the Montrose apartment building in the Cedar Park section of West Philadelphia.

After every sort of delay possible, the L.A.-style taco bar opened over the weekend.

It’s pretty much a copy of the original Loco Pez in Fishtown — a cash-only establishment serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, Mexican and local beers, 25-plus tequilas, and tequila cocktails.

Early hours are 5 p.m. till 1 a.m. (kitchen till midnight), with brunch, lunch, and takeout on the way.

A third Loco Pez is in the works, at 20th and Bainbridge Streets, where a second story is being added to the former Robert’s Twi-Light Lounge. That one is up for “the fall — hopefully,” Beckham said.

In other West Philly taco news: Honest Tom’s Plant-Based Taco Shop — a veganization of Honest Tom’s — has opened at 261 S. 44th St.