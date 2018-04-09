The Little Tuna migrates from Haddonfield to Lindenwold, overnight

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Marcus Severs has moved The Little Tuna, his white-tablecloth seafood BYOB, from Haddonfield, its home of 17 years, to Lindenwold.

The transition was fast. He, wife Shanta, and crew wrapped on Kings Highway Saturday night, and they expect to reopen at 5 p.m. Monday at 4 N. White Horse Pike (Route 30), opposite the Lindenwold municipal building, on the corner of Linden Avenue. It formerly was Laceno’s. He kept the phone number.

“The spot fell into my lap,” Severs said. With the end of his lease in Haddonfield in sight, he said he faced the prospect of making improvements to what he called an “ancient” building. His new building, about 20 minutes away, is only about eight years old.

The move to Lindenwold, in a 70-seater with a large outdoor courtyard and lots of parking, comes with lower menu prices. He said he would start simply with a new menu, ramping it up in stages.

The Little Tuna opened in 2001 on Haddon Avenue, where Tre Famiglia is now. Three years later, it took over a larger space at 141 Kings Highway East.

The new location will be open seven days for lunch (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and dinner (from 4 p.m. till “9, or 10, or whenever people leave,” he said.

