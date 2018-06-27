food

L'anima: Italian BYOB in South Philly from Melagrano duo

L’anima, 1001 S. 17th St.
by , Staff Writer @phillyinsider | mklein@philly.com
L’anima — “the soul” — is the third Italian BYOB restaurant for Rosemarie Tran and chef Gianluca Demontis, who own Center City’s Melograno and Bryn Mawr’s Fraschetta.

Rosemarie Tran, Gianluca Demontis, and their daughter Camilla at L’anima, 1001 S. 17th St.

They’ve taken the never-before-occupied ground-floor space in Carpenter Square, at the corner of 17th and Carpenter Streets (215-595-2500).

Tran designed the interior, going with clear lines, fieldstone, and fluffy, whimsical light fixtures resembling sea anemones. Ribbon-cutting by the Goldenberg Group, the developers, will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.

L’anima’s theme is Roman seafood.

Though Demontis did not wish to share the menu before the opening Thursday, June 28, I got a look.

It includes a Caprese of Buffalo mozzarella, marinated anchovies, roasted tomatoes, and onion basil oil; swordfish and lardo skewers over garlic bruschetta; and grilled snails as appetizers; pastas including squid-ink gnocchetti and vaccinara (papparadelle with oxtail stew); his signature Roman-style pinsas (a pizzalike flatbread); and entrees such as spigola-roasted sea bass, porchetta, and strip steak served with cacio e pepe fries (the pricest entree, at $29).

IApps are $9-$14, pastas and pinsas $15-$17, entrees $24-$29.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday; weekend brunch is on the way.

 

 

