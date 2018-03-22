Back in the sandwich game in Northeast Philly

Kris Serviss, ousted last fall from his chef-partner’s role at Blue Duck, Blue Duck on Broad, and the now-shuttered Ugly Duckling, has a brand-new bag.
Serviss is not an owner of Northeast Sandwich Co. (1342 Bleigh St., 215-904-6086) — about 15 minutes from Blue Duck, his first restaurant.
But his influence is everywhere.
You’ll see it in the cheesesteak (finely chopped rib eye with not a speck of gristle) and in the Nashville hot chicken sandwich (which has a sweet heat and is not heavily breaded — an amazing bargain at $8.95), as well as in cheffier creations, such as the breakfast sandwich called a pork roll cheesesteak that puts Taylor pork roll, scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, and cheese sauce on a roll or tortilla.
He uses La Colombe coffee and baked goods from Ferry Good Treats.
Prices befit a former corner deli — not Center City. The simple setup is primarily takeout, but there is counter seating in the windows. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Also in the hot chicken game:
Since Kevin Sbraga’s and Tim Thomas’ hot chicken sandwiches are not commercially available these days, my short list of must-tries includes Eric Leveillee’s sandwich at Whetstone Tavern, Marcie Turney’s sliders at Bud & Marilyn’s, and Justin Swain’s off-the-menu sandwich on Texas toast at Rex1516.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.