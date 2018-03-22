Back in the sandwich game in Northeast Philly

Kris Serviss with a Nashville hot chicken sandwich at Northeast Sandwich Co.

Kris Serviss, ousted last fall from his chef-partner’s role at Blue Duck, Blue Duck on Broad, and the now-shuttered Ugly Duckling, has a brand-new bag.

Serviss is not an owner of Northeast Sandwich Co. (1342 Bleigh St., 215-904-6086) — about 15 minutes from Blue Duck, his first restaurant.

But his influence is everywhere.

You’ll see it in the cheesesteak (finely chopped rib eye with not a speck of gristle) and in the Nashville hot chicken sandwich (which has a sweet heat and is not heavily breaded — an amazing bargain at $8.95), as well as in cheffier creations, such as the breakfast sandwich called a pork roll cheesesteak that puts Taylor pork roll, scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, and cheese sauce on a roll or tortilla.

He uses La Colombe coffee and baked goods from Ferry Good Treats.

Prices befit a former corner deli — not Center City. The simple setup is primarily takeout, but there is counter seating in the windows. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Also in the hot chicken game:

Since Kevin Sbraga’s and Tim Thomas’ hot chicken sandwiches are not commercially available these days, my short list of must-tries includes Eric Leveillee’s sandwich at Whetstone Tavern, Marcie Turney’s sliders at Bud & Marilyn’s, and Justin Swain’s off-the-menu sandwich on Texas toast at Rex1516.

