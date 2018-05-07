James Beard Awards: Live from the red carpet

Harper's Garden: Food and drink outdoors, in heart of Center City

Harper's Garden: Food and drink outdoors, in heart of Center City May 7

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Rich Landau from Vedge and Ellen Yin from Fork, two of Philadelphia’s James Beard nominees, at a welcome luncheon early Monday in Chicago.

The top names in U.S. restaurants are gathering in Chicago today for the James Beard Awards, which will start this evening at the Lyric Opera House.

Philly has four nominees:

Ellen Yin, who helped transform Old City two decades ago with the bistro Fork and who with partners grew an empire that includes a.kitchen, High Street on Market, and High Street on Hudson in New York City, was nominated for restaurateur of the year.

Camille Cogswell, pastry chef at Zahav in Old City, was nominated for rising star chef. At 27, she is an old hand at the nominations; she recieved a nod last year.

Rich Landau, chef/partner with his wife, Kate Jacoby, at the vegan destination Vedge in Washington Square, was nominated for best chef in the mid-Atlantic region. The couple’s holdings also include Wiz Kid and V Street, both also specializing in plant-based cooking.

Zahav, owned by Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, again was nominated for service.

Philadelphia cleaned up last year, as Stephen Starr won for best restaurateur, Michael Solomonov won for best chef, and Greg Vernick won for best chef in the mid-Atlantic region.

Stay tuned. For live updates, see my Facebook.