Hop Sing Laundromat's Lê creating drink list for Han Dynasty

On the banned list at Chinatown’s Hop Sing Laundromat?
You can still enjoy a cocktail.
Owner Lê is partnering with Han Chiang, owner of the Han Dynasty Chinese restaurants, on a series of drinks.
They’ll go on the menu on May 14 at the five Han Dynasty locations with bars — Old City, University City, and the three in New York City.
Why the partnership? “I want all of the customers that Lê kicked out,” said Chiang, referring to Hop Sing’s stringent policies on clothing, photography, and personal decorum.
The cocktails will be offered with and without alcohol.
In a demo last week, Lê sampled two of them, whose names may not be suitable for a family website.
One is a riff on raspberry lemonade, a crisp combo of 6100 vodka, lemon juice, lemongrass syrup, mint, and raspberries. The other is a creamy matcha-tea-based drink that blends 6100 vodka, Japanese matcha, cream, vanilla liqueur, and egg white.
To see the names, click here.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.