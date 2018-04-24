food

Hop Sing Laundromat's Lê creating drink list for Han Dynasty

hsl_drinks_2
Two drinks that Hop Sing Laundromat’s Le created for Han Dynasty.
by , Staff Writer @phillyinsider | mklein@philly.com
On the banned list at Chinatown’s Hop Sing Laundromat?

You can still enjoy a cocktail.

Owner Lê is partnering with Han Chiang, owner of the Han Dynasty Chinese restaurants, on a series of drinks.

They’ll go on the menu on May 14 at the five Han Dynasty locations with bars — Old City, University City, and the three in New York City.

Why the partnership? “I want all of the customers that Lê kicked out,” said Chiang, referring to Hop Sing’s stringent policies on clothing, photography, and personal decorum.

The cocktails will be offered with and without alcohol.

In a demo last week, Lê sampled two of them, whose names may not be suitable for a family website.

One is a riff on raspberry lemonade, a crisp combo of 6100 vodka, lemon juice, lemongrass syrup, mint, and raspberries. The other is a creamy matcha-tea-based drink that blends 6100 vodka, Japanese matcha, cream, vanilla liqueur, and egg white.

To see the names, click here.

 

Published:
