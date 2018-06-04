Helm crew to take over Aldine space in Rittenhouse

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Kevin D’Egidio and Michael Griffiths say they will move their Pennsport BYOB, South Helm, into the second-floor space at 1901 Chestnut St. that last housed Aldine, which closed in April over tax issues.

The move not only will boost seating and overall visibility at the two-year-old small-plater.

It will give them a liquor license and a bar.

Griffiths said the plan is to build a low wall to bisect the room, creating not only a bar area but a three-person chef’s counter. Jon Adair, chef at South Helm, will run this kitchen, Griffiths told me.

South Helm at Front and Morris Streets — a Craig LaBan two-beller — is expected to close in July, with the new restaurant — likely to be called South Helm — reopening soon after. They have an unspecified plan for the Pennsport space, which previously was First Ward Sandwich after many years as Langostini.

D’Edigio and Griffiths — who met at Lacroix in the Rittenhouse — burst onto the scene in 2015 with Helm, on Fifth Street in Kensington, which they started with $10,000 in their pockets. D’Egidio started cooking at the old Tangerine, followed by Lacroix at the Rittenhouse, Will, and Stateside. Griffiths also worked at Ela, Rittenhouse Tavern, and Fork.

Last fall, they also opened Tierce, a breakfast-and-luncher in Fishtown.