Has Sola BYOB in Bryn Mawr closed?

If restaurant chatter is correct and the inability to secure a OpenTable reservation is any indication, the landmark Main Line Sola BYOB in Bryn Mawr has closed after a 14-year run.

I’m awaiting a return call from owner Brian Engler, who bought the snug white-tablecloth restaurant in 2006.

It’s been home to a parade of top chefs, including the founder, John Wolferth, Dave Clouser, Colin Mason, and Scott Morozin (who won plaudits from Inquirer critic Craig LaBan and recently launched Verbena BYOB in Kennett Square).

Before Sola, the restaurant was Saranac and later Spezia.