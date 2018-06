Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Veda, 1920 Chestnut St.

5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

The bar at this modern Indian bistro is tucked behind glass off the entrance, giving you views of Chestnut Street while sparing patrons in the dining room. Happy hour brings tasty specials all year. During Center City Sips, which started last week, the margaritas (that most Indian of cocktails) come down to just $6.