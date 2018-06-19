Happy hour pick: Porta

Porta, 1216 Chestnut St.

4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday (bar), 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday (tables only)

The North Jersey Italian restaurant/bar, in its first summer in Center City, has a something-for-everyone approach: high-ceilinged dining room on one side, energetic bar on the other. Dig the house-made mozzarella, which you can find on the Many Thanks slider (including roasted red pepper and 18-year-aged balsamic vinegar), which is only $3 during happy hour, as are meatball sliders. Five bucks buys you fried polenta or fried mozzarella. Drafts are $4, tap wines $5, cocktails $6.