Happy-hour pick: Keg & Kitchen

by Michael Klein, Staff Writer
Tacos ($3 each) at Keg & Kitchen

Keg & Kitchen
90 Haddon Ave., Westmont, N.J.
3-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and all day Sunday

The specials never seem to stop at this bustling, rustic neighborhood tap in downtown Westmont, such as $4 drafts on Monday and half-price wine bottles on Thursday. HH, though, is a steal, starting with $3 beers including Stella Artois, Hoegaarden, and Guinness, plus the Westmont Special (PBR and a shot of Mellow Corn whiskey). On the food side, the tacos ($3 — Korean beef, veggie, fish), $6 carne asada, and $5 flatbreads are fine bets.

