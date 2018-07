Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Chick’s

1807 Washington Ave., 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday

Versatility sums up this sprawling, industrial-look sports bar on Washington Avenue: Well-stocked bar, killer brunch menu, plenty for the bar crowd. The happy-hour deals, meanwhile, are tough to beat. An “old-school” 16-inch pizza for $6. Fried ravioli or hummus and pita for 5. The bar is just as budget-friendly: $3 Bud Light and Yuengling drafts, a $6 cocktail, and $5 wines.