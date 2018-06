Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Bar Bombon

133 S. 18th St., 3-6 p.m. weekdays.

Nicole Marquis’ Puerto Rican heritage shines in her bustling corner bar-restaurant near Rittenhouse Square, a few doors from her original eatery, the casual HipCityVeg. Bar Bombon is similarly plant-based (aka vegan), and the 3 p.m. start may inspire you to knock off early from work for $5 margs, mojitos, wines, even its “citywide” (Tecate and a shot). Bites include guac and chips ($7), $4 empanadas, and my fave — a $4.50 Buffalo cauliflower taco.